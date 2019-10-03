Joe & McKinzie
HomeJoe & McKinzie

Angelina Says She Will Remain Single Forever

 

86th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Vespa / Getty

According to Us Weekly, a source close to Angelina Jolie, says she has no plans to ever get married again and it’s Brad Pitt’s fault!

The actress revealed she never wanted to tie the knot in the first place, and she felt that Pitt pressured her into it.The couple got married in France in 2014 after a decade together but split two-years later.

I mean, everyone else would be a downgrade from Brad Pitt anyway…right?!?

11 Times Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Family Made Our Ovaries Jump Around The World

7 photos Launch gallery

11 Times Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Family Made Our Ovaries Jump Around The World

Continue reading 11 Times Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Family Made Our Ovaries Jump Around The World

11 Times Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Family Made Our Ovaries Jump Around The World

Angelina Says She Will Remain Single Forever  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Justin Bieber Hints On IG A New Album…
 2 hours ago
10.09.19
Amir Diamond the View
Jenny McCarthy Relates Her Time At “The View”…
 12 hours ago
10.09.19
Family Matters
Watch: Chance The Rapper Soothes Audience At BET…
 13 hours ago
10.08.19
Jordin Sparks Surprise Performance To Raise Awareness For Energizer's Partnership With The VH1 Save The Music Foundation
Jordin Sparks Belts Out “She Used To Be…
 14 hours ago
10.08.19
Premiere Of Netflix's 'The Do Over' - Arrivals
WATCH: Adam Sandler’s Daughters Put Their Own Spin…
 19 hours ago
10.08.19
FRANCE-LIFESTYLE-CULTURE-NUMEROLOGY-OFFBEAT-FEATURE
“Countdown” Looks Like The Perfect Movie To Watch…
 2 days ago
10.07.19
Nick Jonas Amir Diamond
Nick Jonas Takes A Seat To Join NBC’s…
 2 days ago
10.07.19
New Soul Kitchen, Healthy Meals, 107
FOX’s MasterChef To Host Houston Auditions! [DETAILS]
 2 days ago
10.07.19
McDonalds Logo
McDonald’s McRib Is Back!
 2 days ago
10.07.19
WATCH: Taylor Swift Performs “False God” On ‘SNL’
 3 days ago
10.06.19
Woman applying blush using compact mirror
How To Fully Love & Accept Who You…
 5 days ago
10.04.19
Camila Cabello Rolling Stone
Camila Cabello Covers Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved”
 5 days ago
10.04.19
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Is So In Love In New…
 5 days ago
10.04.19
Niall Horan Indy Flyer
WATCH: Niall Horan Reverses Time In “Nice To…
 6 days ago
10.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close