According to Us Weekly, a source close to Angelina Jolie, says she has no plans to ever get married again and it’s Brad Pitt’s fault!

The actress revealed she never wanted to tie the knot in the first place, and she felt that Pitt pressured her into it.The couple got married in France in 2014 after a decade together but split two-years later.

I mean, everyone else would be a downgrade from Brad Pitt anyway…right?!?

Angelina Says She Will Remain Single Forever was originally published on radionowindy.com