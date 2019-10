Third time is a charm for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The Gorgeous couple just welcomed baby #3!!!

They kept it all on the DL and secretly had the baby a few mos. ago.

They already have a 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old daughter together.

Congrats to this beautiful family.

Written By mmmckinz Posted 7 hours ago

