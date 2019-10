“The Walking Dead” had been renewed For Season 11!

Lauren Cohan who plays fan-favorite character, Maggie Greene is coming back for the new season.

The announcement was made at New York Comic-Con just one day before the season 10 premiere on AMC.

Walking Dead Rolls On was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By mmmckinz Posted 8 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: