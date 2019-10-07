Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

McDonald’s McRib Is Back!

McDonalds Logo

Source: M. Voegel / Vector Comm

McDonald’s announced that the McRib is back AGAIN, for a limited time only starting on October 9th (Wednesday). The sandwich is described as “a seasoned boneless pork slathered in tangy barbecue sauce and topped with slivered onions and tart pickles.” Based on the description alone, this is definitely something I would order. But then, I saw their promotional video for it on their Twitter and I changed my mind….

 

They could have at least tried to make it look good! Sorry Micky D’s, I will not be trying it!

via ABC13

 

Boy is Assaulted inside McDonald's Bathroom , McDonald's

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
McDonalds Logo
McDonald’s McRib Is Back!
 58 mins ago
10.07.19
WATCH: Taylor Swift Performs “False God” On ‘SNL’
 1 day ago
10.06.19
Woman applying blush using compact mirror
How To Fully Love & Accept Who You…
 3 days ago
10.04.19
Camila Cabello Rolling Stone
Camila Cabello Covers Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved”
 3 days ago
10.04.19
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Is So In Love In New…
 3 days ago
10.04.19
Niall Horan Indy Flyer
WATCH: Niall Horan Reverses Time In “Nice To…
 4 days ago
10.04.19
Travis Scott x Mitchell & Ness
Travis Scott Climbs To The Top In New…
 4 days ago
10.03.19
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Has A New Song With Broadway’s…
 4 days ago
10.03.19
six flags logo
Is Six Flags Astroworld Coming Back To Houston?…
 4 days ago
10.03.19
Large Candy Corn Seamless Pattern
Is Candy Corn America’s Least Favorite Halloween Candy?
 4 days ago
10.03.19
2018 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards
WATCH: Marshmello & Kane Brown Perform on Ellen
 4 days ago
10.03.19
Cardi B Explains Why She’s Naming Her Next…
 4 days ago
10.03.19
Paul Frank Fashion's Night Out
Social Media Is Not Feeling Aubrey O’Day’s New…
 5 days ago
10.03.19
Police Emergency Lights
Watch How The Plot Thickens After This 911…
 5 days ago
10.02.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close