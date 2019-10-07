McDonald’s McRib Is Back!

McDonald’s announced that the McRib is back AGAIN, for a limited time only starting on October 9th (Wednesday). The sandwich is described as “a seasoned boneless pork slathered in tangy barbecue sauce and topped with slivered onions and tart pickles.” Based on the description alone, this is definitely something I would order. But then, I saw their promotional video for it on their Twitter and I changed my mind….

They could have at least tried to make it look good! Sorry Micky D’s, I will not be trying it!

via ABC13

