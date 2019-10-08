FOX’s MasterChef To Host Houston Auditions! [DETAILS]

I envy people who have the gift of being a great cook. I’ve been blessed with friends who can throw down in the kitchen! If you got skills, roll up to the Sheraton Suites Houston in the Galleria area on October 26th. FOX’s hit show MasterChef is hosting a casting call from 9AM to 4PM. If you end up making it to the show, I want a thank you and a plate of the food you cooked for them. It’s the least you can do. Lol You can apply at MasterChefCasting.Com . GOOD LUCK!!!

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram