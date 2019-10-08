Nick Jonas Takes A Seat To Join NBC’s “The Voice” [VIDEO]

It looks like Kelly Clarkson, John Legend & Blake Shelton have some stiff competition coming for Season 18 of “The Voice” on NBC. Nick Jonas is filling the seat that Adam Levine & Gwen Stefani had. It’ll be fun to watch the friendly rivalry play out on our phones, labtops and TV screens. Okay… who am I kidding? I don’t really keep up with “The Voice” but I live for the promos. Lol On top of that youtube and social media will pull the highlights for me. Watch the videos below to catch the big announcement.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram