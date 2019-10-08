“Countdown” Looks Like The Perfect Movie To Watch This Halloween!

I’m normally not into scary movies. There’s nothing scary about them. I end up laughing the entire way through. At the same time, maybe I don’t pick the best ones to watch. Every time I think one is going to be good, horror fans look at me like I’m crazy. Even if “Countdown” ends up sucking… it’ll still be something fun today on Halloween weekend. The concept of an app predicting your death date is not too far fetched. I remember there was a website called Death Clock that did something similar about 10-15 years ago. I’m not here for it. Keep that witchcraft far away from me!

