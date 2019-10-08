Joe & McKinzie
HomeJoe & McKinzie

E! True Hollywood Stories Returns With Kim Kardashian!

Kim Kardashian West during an appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

It’s the show we never knew we missed!!! E! True Hollywood Story is coming back and the story of Kim Kardashian West is up first.

For her upcoming special airing this Sunday night, Kim reveals how her relationship with Kanye West started.

Kim and Kanye talk about the people who tried to stop their relationship and how one night in Paris changed it all.

Tres Romantique!

In fact, you watch the entire episode right here!

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West’s Advice To Those Who Have Lost Parental Figures

RELATED: Kim Kardashian &amp; More Celebs Have Millions of Fake Followers: Report

E! True Hollywood Stories Returns With Kim Kardashian!  was originally published on radionowindy.com

kim kardashian

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
FRANCE-LIFESTYLE-CULTURE-NUMEROLOGY-OFFBEAT-FEATURE
“Countdown” Looks Like The Perfect Movie To Watch…
 15 hours ago
10.07.19
Nick Jonas Amir Diamond
Nick Jonas Takes A Seat To Join NBC’s…
 16 hours ago
10.07.19
New Soul Kitchen, Healthy Meals, 107
FOX’s MasterChef To Host Houston Auditions! [DETAILS]
 18 hours ago
10.07.19
McDonalds Logo
McDonald’s McRib Is Back!
 21 hours ago
10.07.19
WATCH: Taylor Swift Performs “False God” On ‘SNL’
 2 days ago
10.06.19
Woman applying blush using compact mirror
How To Fully Love & Accept Who You…
 4 days ago
10.04.19
Camila Cabello Rolling Stone
Camila Cabello Covers Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved”
 4 days ago
10.04.19
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Is So In Love In New…
 4 days ago
10.04.19
Niall Horan Indy Flyer
WATCH: Niall Horan Reverses Time In “Nice To…
 5 days ago
10.04.19
Travis Scott x Mitchell & Ness
Travis Scott Climbs To The Top In New…
 5 days ago
10.03.19
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Has A New Song With Broadway’s…
 5 days ago
10.03.19
six flags logo
Is Six Flags Astroworld Coming Back To Houston?…
 5 days ago
10.03.19
Large Candy Corn Seamless Pattern
Is Candy Corn America’s Least Favorite Halloween Candy?
 5 days ago
10.03.19
2018 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards
WATCH: Marshmello & Kane Brown Perform on Ellen
 5 days ago
10.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close