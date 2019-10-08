Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding To Pay For Venue, Fianceé Convinces Him To Turn Himself In

This may not be the biggest test of “ride or die” when it comes to marriage.

A Texas man was charged with aggravated robbery after sheriff’s say he robbed a nearby bank in order to pay for his wedding ring and the wedding venue. The crazier part? He robbed the bank the day before his wedding AND the bank is 500 feet away from a nearby police station!

Heath Bumpous of Houston County, which is north of Houston, was arrested two hours after he robbed the Citizens State Bank in Groveton, Texas.

“He basically stated that he was getting married tomorrow so he didn’t have enough money for a wedding ring that he wanted to buy and he needed to pay for the wedding venue,” Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said in a video posted to Facebook.

After Bumpous waked into the bank demanding money and made off with an undisclosed amount, Trinity County sheriffs posted bank surveillance footage on Facebook. Guess who recognized the robber?

His fiancée.

She convinced Bumpous to turn himself into officials in Houston County where he confessed to the robbery during questioning.

Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding To Pay For Venue, Fianceé Convinces Him To Turn Himself In  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Premiere Of Netflix's 'The Do Over' - Arrivals
WATCH: Adam Sandler’s Daughters Put Their Own Spin…
 2 hours ago
10.08.19
FRANCE-LIFESTYLE-CULTURE-NUMEROLOGY-OFFBEAT-FEATURE
“Countdown” Looks Like The Perfect Movie To Watch…
 21 hours ago
10.07.19
Nick Jonas Amir Diamond
Nick Jonas Takes A Seat To Join NBC’s…
 23 hours ago
10.07.19
New Soul Kitchen, Healthy Meals, 107
FOX’s MasterChef To Host Houston Auditions! [DETAILS]
 1 day ago
10.07.19
McDonalds Logo
McDonald’s McRib Is Back!
 1 day ago
10.07.19
WATCH: Taylor Swift Performs “False God” On ‘SNL’
 2 days ago
10.06.19
Woman applying blush using compact mirror
How To Fully Love & Accept Who You…
 4 days ago
10.04.19
Camila Cabello Rolling Stone
Camila Cabello Covers Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved”
 4 days ago
10.04.19
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Is So In Love In New…
 4 days ago
10.04.19
Niall Horan Indy Flyer
WATCH: Niall Horan Reverses Time In “Nice To…
 5 days ago
10.04.19
Travis Scott x Mitchell & Ness
Travis Scott Climbs To The Top In New…
 5 days ago
10.03.19
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Has A New Song With Broadway’s…
 5 days ago
10.03.19
six flags logo
Is Six Flags Astroworld Coming Back To Houston?…
 5 days ago
10.03.19
Large Candy Corn Seamless Pattern
Is Candy Corn America’s Least Favorite Halloween Candy?
 5 days ago
10.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close