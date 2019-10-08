Joe & McKinzie
J-Lo Is Getting Sued Over An Instagram Post!

Uh Oh! Jennifer Lopez Sued By Paparazzi Agency For Copyright Infringement Over A-Rod Photo

Jennifer Lopez

Source: Apple Music’s Beats 1 / Apple Music’s Beats 1

Instagram is getting Jlo in trouble.

Splash News and Picture Agency filed the copyright infringement suit against J-Lo in federal court in California.

The suit accuses Jen of two claims of copyright infringement for posting on her Instagram account a Splash photo of her holding hands with fiancé Alex Rodriguez while they were out for breakfast in NYC.

The suit seeks $150,000 in damages for each claim.

Wow.  The photo is of HER and her man and she can’t post it?
Jlo may have to cough up that cash!  Stay tuned…

J-Lo Is Getting Sued Over An Instagram Post!  was originally published on radionowindy.com

jennifer lopez

