Lizzo Responds To Frankie Muniz, Celeb Love & Gives Twerking Advice! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Lizzo & Laura

Source: Terri Thomas / Radio One Digital

Lizzo‘s home! Laura chats with the “Truth Hurts” superstar back home at her hometown show and finally gets an answer from Lizzo regarding fan love, Frankie Muniz’ interesting request to be her purse, what it feels like to get support from the Houston music community and Laura even asks for some twerking advice.

It … well, you’ll have to see how that turned out!

lizzo

