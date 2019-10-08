News
Rihanna To Release A Visual Biography Featuring 1,000 Unpublished Photos

The Barbadian megastar and fashion maven continues to create lanes for herself away from music.

Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Rihanna continues to stoke the fears of Joe Budden that she’ll never release an album again, this after it was announced she’s releasing another project not related to music. The Barbadian superstar and fashion maven will release a visual autobiography featuring a number of unpublished photos.

Rih-Rih took to Twitter to announce the upcoming release, which is essentially the story of the singer’s early days in Barbados to the global icon she is today.

Over on the website for the book, it is described as follows:

Rihanna invites you into her world with this stunning visual autobiography. From her Barbados childhood to her worldwide tours, from iconic fashion moments to private time with friends and family, the book showcases intimate photographs of her life as an artist, performer, designer, and entrepreneur. Many of these images have never before been published.

This isn’t your standard-issue coffee table book. There are three versions available: Rihanna: Fenty x Phaidon Edition; Rihanna: Luxury Supreme; and Rihanna: Ultra Luxury Supreme all with various perks.

The Ultra Luxury Supreme version comes with a marble stand. That’s dope.

Pre-order Rihanna’s visual biography by following this link.

Photo: WENN

Rihanna To Release A Visual Biography Featuring 1,000 Unpublished Photos  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

