Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Adam Sandler’s Daughters Put Their Own Spin On Taylor Swift’s “Lover”

Premiere Of Netflix's 'The Do Over' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Looks like Adam Sandler isn’t the only one in his family with musical talent!

The three of them took the stage at the #Rock4EB Charity Event where his daughters, Sunny and Sadie, presented the crowd with their own twist on Taylor Swift’s major hit “Lover”, while their dad accompanied them on guitar.

I must say, I am pleasantly surprised! The girls KILLED it!

 

via Good Morning America

Adam Sandler , taylor swift

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Premiere Of Netflix's 'The Do Over' - Arrivals
WATCH: Adam Sandler’s Daughters Put Their Own Spin…
 2 hours ago
10.08.19
FRANCE-LIFESTYLE-CULTURE-NUMEROLOGY-OFFBEAT-FEATURE
“Countdown” Looks Like The Perfect Movie To Watch…
 21 hours ago
10.07.19
Nick Jonas Amir Diamond
Nick Jonas Takes A Seat To Join NBC’s…
 23 hours ago
10.07.19
New Soul Kitchen, Healthy Meals, 107
FOX’s MasterChef To Host Houston Auditions! [DETAILS]
 1 day ago
10.07.19
McDonalds Logo
McDonald’s McRib Is Back!
 1 day ago
10.07.19
WATCH: Taylor Swift Performs “False God” On ‘SNL’
 2 days ago
10.06.19
Woman applying blush using compact mirror
How To Fully Love & Accept Who You…
 4 days ago
10.04.19
Camila Cabello Rolling Stone
Camila Cabello Covers Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved”
 4 days ago
10.04.19
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Is So In Love In New…
 4 days ago
10.04.19
Niall Horan Indy Flyer
WATCH: Niall Horan Reverses Time In “Nice To…
 5 days ago
10.04.19
Travis Scott x Mitchell & Ness
Travis Scott Climbs To The Top In New…
 5 days ago
10.03.19
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Has A New Song With Broadway’s…
 5 days ago
10.03.19
six flags logo
Is Six Flags Astroworld Coming Back To Houston?…
 5 days ago
10.03.19
Large Candy Corn Seamless Pattern
Is Candy Corn America’s Least Favorite Halloween Candy?
 5 days ago
10.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close