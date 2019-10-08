WATCH: Adam Sandler’s Daughters Put Their Own Spin On Taylor Swift’s “Lover”

Looks like Adam Sandler isn’t the only one in his family with musical talent!

The three of them took the stage at the #Rock4EB Charity Event where his daughters, Sunny and Sadie, presented the crowd with their own twist on Taylor Swift’s major hit “Lover”, while their dad accompanied them on guitar.

There are many, many highlights I recorded from tonight’s #Rock4EB but this one is pretty special. @AdamSandler handling guitar duties while his daughters Sunny & Sadie sing @taylorswift13 “Lover” in front of Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, etc. They’re major Swifties, and so good too pic.twitter.com/Z589j4tDBJ — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 7, 2019

I must say, I am pleasantly surprised! The girls KILLED it!

via Good Morning America

Also On Radio Now 92.1: