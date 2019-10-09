Jordin Sparks Belts Out “She Used To Be Mine” From Waitress [AUDIO]

If I was making the money I wanted to be making, I’d be in New York right now watching Jordin Sparks take the stage as Jenna in Broadway’s “Waitress.” For the longest, I didn’t give this musical a chance. I judged a book by it’s cover. I thought that it was only for girls. SMH I can’t remember how I came across this beautiful song, but it made me pay more attention to the play as a whole. Now, listen:

theater etiquette involves not recording during performances. It kills the excitement of a live experience and soaking in the memories. However, I ain’t mad at whoever got this audio of Jordin. Lol It’s not the clearest, but it’s worth the listen since we can’t make it out to the Big Apple at the moment.

Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram