Watch: Chance The Rapper Soothes Audience At BET Hip Hop Awards

Family Matters

Chance The Rapper is definitely in my top 5 artists out right now. Not only does he make great music, but his character is clean too. He uses his platform to speak about love, positivity and the Word. He really gives me hope that good guys don’t always have to finish last. I look up to you, Chancellor. Thank you for being a light in the darkest of times. Your work has made my days better. I can’t wait to see you when you came back to Houston on January 26th.

