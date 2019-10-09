Jenny McCarthy Relates Her Time At “The View” To Hell! [VIDEO]

Most millennials like reality television. I’m a different breed. My guilty pleasure is Daytime Talk Shows. Lol The women at one of my former jobs got me hooked on them. “The View” in particular is one of my favs! There’s something about people who can have intelligent conversations and battle with their words as opposed to with their fists.

I don’t think it’s ever gotten as heated at the table than in 2007 when Rosie & Elisabeth were there.

I still need to make it a point to get that book Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of “The View.” I’m interested in knowing what it’s like behind the scenes. Watch what Jenny McCarthy had to say about her time on the show:

Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram