Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jenny McCarthy Relates Her Time At “The View” To Hell! [VIDEO]

Amir Diamond the View

Source: Amir Diamond / Amir Diamond

Most millennials like reality television. I’m a different breed. My guilty pleasure is Daytime Talk Shows. Lol The women at one of my former jobs got me hooked on them. “The View” in particular is one of my favs! There’s something about people who can have intelligent conversations and battle with their words as opposed to with their fists.

I don’t think it’s ever gotten as heated at the table than in 2007 when Rosie & Elisabeth were there.

I still need to make it a point to get that book Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of “The View.” I’m interested in knowing what it’s like behind the scenes. Watch what Jenny McCarthy had to say about her time on the show:

Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X & More!
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
12 photos
andy cohen , Jenny McCarthy , the view , Watch What Happens Live

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Amir Diamond the View
Jenny McCarthy Relates Her Time At “The View”…
 1 hour ago
10.09.19
Family Matters
Watch: Chance The Rapper Soothes Audience At BET…
 2 hours ago
10.08.19
Jordin Sparks Surprise Performance To Raise Awareness For Energizer's Partnership With The VH1 Save The Music Foundation
Jordin Sparks Belts Out “She Used To Be…
 3 hours ago
10.08.19
Premiere Of Netflix's 'The Do Over' - Arrivals
WATCH: Adam Sandler’s Daughters Put Their Own Spin…
 8 hours ago
10.08.19
FRANCE-LIFESTYLE-CULTURE-NUMEROLOGY-OFFBEAT-FEATURE
“Countdown” Looks Like The Perfect Movie To Watch…
 1 day ago
10.07.19
Nick Jonas Amir Diamond
Nick Jonas Takes A Seat To Join NBC’s…
 1 day ago
10.07.19
New Soul Kitchen, Healthy Meals, 107
FOX’s MasterChef To Host Houston Auditions! [DETAILS]
 1 day ago
10.07.19
McDonalds Logo
McDonald’s McRib Is Back!
 1 day ago
10.07.19
WATCH: Taylor Swift Performs “False God” On ‘SNL’
 3 days ago
10.06.19
Woman applying blush using compact mirror
How To Fully Love & Accept Who You…
 4 days ago
10.04.19
Camila Cabello Rolling Stone
Camila Cabello Covers Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved”
 4 days ago
10.04.19
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Is So In Love In New…
 4 days ago
10.04.19
Niall Horan Indy Flyer
WATCH: Niall Horan Reverses Time In “Nice To…
 5 days ago
10.04.19
Travis Scott x Mitchell & Ness
Travis Scott Climbs To The Top In New…
 5 days ago
10.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close