Will Ferrell Set To Make Another Holiday Movie

Elf New York City Premiere

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ Musical Landing At Apple

Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds’ are remaking the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol.”

The musical is headed to Apple TV.

The actors will star in the movie which is being written by Sean Anders and John Morris who previously worked with Ferrell on “Daddy’s Home.”

If it has any of the magic that ELF did…We are in!!!

Elf New York City Premiere

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Sources say Apple won the bidding war for the project.

RELATED: Will Ferrell Set To Make Another Holiday Movie

RELATED: Another Baby for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Will Ferrell Set To Make Another Holiday Movie  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Will Ferrell

