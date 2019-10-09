Will Ferrell Set To Make Another Holiday Movie

Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ Musical Landing At Apple
Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds’ are remaking the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol.”
The musical is headed to Apple TV.
The actors will star in the movie which is being written by Sean Anders and John Morris who previously worked with Ferrell on “Daddy’s Home.”
If it has any of the magic that ELF did…We are in!!!
Sources say Apple won the bidding war for the project.
