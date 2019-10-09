H-Town
Haunted Texas Hotel Opening It’s Doors For FREE

Ghosts

Enter if you DARE! MUAAHAHAHAH

The Haunted Magnolia Hotel in Seguin, Texas has finally finished renovations and is allowing guest to make reservations for overnight stays. The 1800s hotel is known for the paranormal activity that happens within its walls and they definitely don’t keep that a secret from their guests, in fact they advertise it on their website and has been featured on TV shows like Paranormal Caught on Camera and Ghost Adventures.

I LOVE paranormal activity and would love to actually go there and witness spirits, and even spend the night. I know, I’m weird. Now, if you are someone who likes to try before you buy, they are opening their doors for free on October 26th. The hotel is also offering Haunted Tours for $25. Click here for more info.

via ABC13

 

