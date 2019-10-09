Entertainment News
Rihanna Promises New Music On The Way In Vogue

5th Annual DKMS Gala

Rihanna has been a busy bee, focusing on her makeup brand Fenty Beauty and of course her lingerie line Savage x Fenty, but it’s been awhile since we’ve heard her voice on some new music….good news! It’s coming!

Rihanna is featured on the cover of the November Issue of Vogue Magazine and revealed she has not one, but TWO new albums in the works, but kept her lips sealed on a release date. She did say she is sticking to her Caribbean roots and her new music will have more of a reggae vibe. She also teased a collaboration with Lil Nas X.

The most shocking part of her interview though, was when she revealed that she turned down performing at the Super Bowl because of Colin Kaepernick.

“I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

Read her full interview with Vogue HERE

