Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ellen Is An Actor’s Worst Nightmare In “Promises, Promises” [VIDEO]

23rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards Presented By Ketel One And Wells Fargo - Backstage

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

I cried my eyes out laughing at this. Ellen is a goofball. I may find it funnier than most because I come from the world of theater. There are a couple of basic ground rules to being on the stage:

  1. REMEMBER YOUR F***** LINES!
  2. Don’t Adlib (Unless it’s absolutely necessary)

Ellen didn’t follow either one of those. LOL But then again…. she’s Ellen. As quiet as it’s kept…. when big stars get walk-on role’s like this, producers want them to be themselves. Comedian’s get so much leeway when it comes to their jobs. Ellen helped bring so much magic to Broadway’s “Promises, Promises” by breaking the third wall the night she was there.

Look at how it all went down:

Speaking of acting, check out this clip of me on the stage earlier this year. It’s from a show I starred in called “For Colored Boyz”

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X & More!
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
12 photos
acting , broadway , comedian , Comedy , ellen , Promises Promises , Theater

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Not So Silent Night Silent Headphone Party
Who Is Kevin McHale And Why Does His…
 1 hour ago
10.09.19
ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Season 15
Jimmy Kimmel Guest Stars In Todrick & Tiffany…
 2 hours ago
10.09.19
23rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards Presented By Ketel One And Wells Fargo - Backstage
Ellen Is An Actor’s Worst Nightmare In “Promises,…
 3 hours ago
10.09.19
5th Annual DKMS Gala
Rihanna Promises New Music On The Way In…
 8 hours ago
10.09.19
Justin Bieber Hints On IG A New Album…
 15 hours ago
10.09.19
Amir Diamond the View
Jenny McCarthy Relates Her Time At “The View”…
 1 day ago
10.09.19
Family Matters
Watch: Chance The Rapper Soothes Audience At BET…
 1 day ago
10.08.19
Jordin Sparks Surprise Performance To Raise Awareness For Energizer's Partnership With The VH1 Save The Music Foundation
Jordin Sparks Belts Out “She Used To Be…
 1 day ago
10.08.19
Premiere Of Netflix's 'The Do Over' - Arrivals
WATCH: Adam Sandler’s Daughters Put Their Own Spin…
 1 day ago
10.08.19
FRANCE-LIFESTYLE-CULTURE-NUMEROLOGY-OFFBEAT-FEATURE
“Countdown” Looks Like The Perfect Movie To Watch…
 2 days ago
10.07.19
Nick Jonas Amir Diamond
Nick Jonas Takes A Seat To Join NBC’s…
 2 days ago
10.07.19
New Soul Kitchen, Healthy Meals, 107
FOX’s MasterChef To Host Houston Auditions! [DETAILS]
 2 days ago
10.07.19
McDonalds Logo
McDonald’s McRib Is Back!
 2 days ago
10.07.19
WATCH: Taylor Swift Performs “False God” On ‘SNL’
 4 days ago
10.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close