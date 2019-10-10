Ellen Is An Actor’s Worst Nightmare In “Promises, Promises” [VIDEO]

I cried my eyes out laughing at this. Ellen is a goofball. I may find it funnier than most because I come from the world of theater. There are a couple of basic ground rules to being on the stage:

REMEMBER YOUR F***** LINES! Don’t Adlib (Unless it’s absolutely necessary)

Ellen didn’t follow either one of those. LOL But then again…. she’s Ellen. As quiet as it’s kept…. when big stars get walk-on role’s like this, producers want them to be themselves. Comedian’s get so much leeway when it comes to their jobs. Ellen helped bring so much magic to Broadway’s “Promises, Promises” by breaking the third wall the night she was there.

Look at how it all went down:

Speaking of acting, check out this clip of me on the stage earlier this year. It’s from a show I starred in called “For Colored Boyz”

