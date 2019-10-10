Jimmy Kimmel Guest Stars In Todrick & Tiffany Haddish’s “DRIPEESHA”

She Reaaaaaady! Todrick Hall is a creative genius! Those are the best two words to describe him. He is also an Icon in the LGBTQ+ community. He is definitely helping push the culture forward. His talent is so bright that it outshines his sexual preference… and that’s how it should be. I admire his confidence and the road he is paving for artists and entertainers who are coming up after him.

There’s no way you can watch “DRIPEESHA” feat. Tiffany Haddish without bouncing dat azz. PS: Who knew Tiff could actually rap!?

Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram