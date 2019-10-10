Entertainment News
Who Is Kevin McHale And Why Does His Song "Arizona" Jam So Hard?

Not So Silent Night Silent Headphone Party

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

I’m always looking for new artists and I think I just found one. Kevin McHale’s “Arizona” speaks to me for a couple of reasons:

  1. Some of my favorite family members live in AZ. It’s one of the peaceful, serene places I’ve visited in the U.S.
  2. I love the fact that he doesn’t shy away from his sexuality in this video. We need more artists to use their platform to be more open in who they are to help the average Jane/John Doe who may not be as comfortable.

I plan on jamming Kev’s “Boy” EP on the way home. In the meantime, check out his new video here:

#TrendingTrack , amir diamond , Arizona , Kevin McHale

