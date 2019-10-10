Joe & McKinzie
Jay-Z Wants You To Buy A New Phone Case

Jay Z Performs at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Jay-Z has a new business investment and it involves phone cases! Hov decided to invest in Pela, a brand that makes “100 percent compostable phone cases”.

The cases cost $30 to $50 if you’re interested in purchasing one and just closed a $5 million round of funding.

It’s the latest eco-friendly move for Jay-Z’s investment portfolio. He bought into Hipcamp, the self-described “Airbnb of camping” over the summer.

Jay-Z Wants You To Buy A New Phone Case  was originally published on radionowindy.com

