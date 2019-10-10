Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Zahara Jolie Pitt Is Designing Jewelry To Benefit Battered Women And Children

Maleficent Mistress of Evil premiere

Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

Zahara Jolie Pitt, 14, is showing her career pursuits early. The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is flexing her muscles as a jewelry designer. Don’t think of this as some side hobby. The Ethiiopian born teen has partnered with jeweler Robert Procop to release a line called Zahara Collection. Robert Procop is a designer favorite of Angelina Jolie, so I’m sure mom had something to do with this connection.

In 2012, Angelina Jolie partnered with Procop on a collection titled Style of Jolie. Robert Procop is also the designer behind Angelina Jolie’s 16 carat engagement ring which Brad Pitt used to propose.

"Maleficent – Mistress Of Evil" European Premiere

Source: Franco Origlia / Getty

Zahara Jolie Pitt debuted her collection at the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in Los Angeles, California on September 30th. She wore her self-titled jewels on the red carpet, consisting of three emerald cut pieces. She wore tear drop earrings, a bracelet, and a beautiful ring. To show off the yellow jewels she wore her braids half up, half down and chose a black satin gown. She’s growing into quite the beauty!

The jewelry collection has citrine as the featured gemstone. However, it also includes white and pink quartz jewels and pink sapphire pieces. This sounds like red carpet perfection.

If you think this is a money making idea, the daughter of the philanthropist is following in her mother’s footsteps. The press release revealed, “All proceeds from the Collection will benefit the Los Angeles-based House of Ruth Shelters, which provided transitional housing for battered women and children.”

The Zahara Collection will be available at select Saks Fifth Avenue locations and other exclusive retailers in both the U.S. and Australia beginning in November.

Beauties, what do you think of the jewels in the Zahara Collection?

DON’T MISS:

Angelina Jolie Brings Her Gorgeous Kids To ‘Kung Fu Panda’ Premiere

Angelina Jolie’s Gorgeous Daughter Zahara Steals The Show At Toronto Film Festival

Angelina Jolie Says Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil’s Message Is About Being Yourself

Nickelodeon's 28th Annual Kids' Choice Awards - Show

11 Times Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Family Made Our Ovaries Jump Around The World

7 photos Launch gallery

11 Times Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Family Made Our Ovaries Jump Around The World

Continue reading 11 Times Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Family Made Our Ovaries Jump Around The World

11 Times Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Family Made Our Ovaries Jump Around The World

 

Zahara Jolie Pitt Is Designing Jewelry To Benefit Battered Women And Children  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

zahara jolie pitt

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Not So Silent Night Silent Headphone Party
Who Is Kevin McHale And Why Does His…
 18 hours ago
10.09.19
ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Season 15
Jimmy Kimmel Guest Stars In Todrick & Tiffany…
 19 hours ago
10.09.19
23rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards Presented By Ketel One And Wells Fargo - Backstage
Ellen Is An Actor’s Worst Nightmare In “Promises,…
 20 hours ago
10.09.19
5th Annual DKMS Gala
Rihanna Promises New Music On The Way In…
 1 day ago
10.09.19
Justin Bieber Hints On IG A New Album…
 1 day ago
10.09.19
Amir Diamond the View
Jenny McCarthy Relates Her Time At “The View”…
 2 days ago
10.09.19
Family Matters
Watch: Chance The Rapper Soothes Audience At BET…
 2 days ago
10.08.19
Jordin Sparks Surprise Performance To Raise Awareness For Energizer's Partnership With The VH1 Save The Music Foundation
Jordin Sparks Belts Out “She Used To Be…
 2 days ago
10.08.19
Premiere Of Netflix's 'The Do Over' - Arrivals
WATCH: Adam Sandler’s Daughters Put Their Own Spin…
 2 days ago
10.08.19
FRANCE-LIFESTYLE-CULTURE-NUMEROLOGY-OFFBEAT-FEATURE
“Countdown” Looks Like The Perfect Movie To Watch…
 3 days ago
10.07.19
Nick Jonas Amir Diamond
Nick Jonas Takes A Seat To Join NBC’s…
 3 days ago
10.07.19
New Soul Kitchen, Healthy Meals, 107
FOX’s MasterChef To Host Houston Auditions! [DETAILS]
 3 days ago
10.07.19
McDonalds Logo
McDonald’s McRib Is Back!
 3 days ago
10.07.19
WATCH: Taylor Swift Performs “False God” On ‘SNL’
 4 days ago
10.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close