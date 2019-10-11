Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Demi Lovato Mourns & Offers Advice To Those Struggling With Addiction

2015 American Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur/AMA2015 / Getty

I admire Demi Lovato for being open throughout her career about her battles with depression and drugs abuse. She recently lost a friend and honored him on her Instagram story along with words of encouragement for the rest of the world:

“Devastated. Please hold your loved ones tight. Tell them they are special and that you love them. Make sure they know it. RIP to my boo @sirtruss 🖤🖤🖤.”

“Addiction is NO joke. Heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease. I’m crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss. If you or someone you know is struggling please know it’s okay to ask for help.”

