Astros Beat Tampa Bay Rays & Advance To Face Yankees In The ALCS!

Astros victory

Ayeeeeeee, We’re in there!!! We are that much closer to taking it back for 2019. We are coming for that World Series title. It’s ours. I can’t give you an elaborate explanation about anything sports related, but all that matters is the fact that I take pride in my hometown teams. Hurricane Harvey was one of the hardest things any state has had to go through in the past few years. So much so that the trophy we earned should have stayed in Houston for more than one year. When we will it again it will show the rest of the world just how strong and resilient we are.

Yankees, you’ve got some stiff competition coming your way.

