Lewis Capaldi Cries Out For “Someone You Loved” On The Tonight Show

Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” is one of those songs that I will play on repeat as soon as the temperature drops tomorrow. It’s perfect for Fall weather, hot chocolate and tears. LOL This song is deep and something that we’ve all experienced. I’ve been on the quest to find the best albums of 2019, so it looks like I’m going to have to jam “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent” before the year ends.

Here’s a note to anybody who’s going through a break up: a break THROUGH is right around the corner. Take a deep breath and find the love in yourself. You are worthy. It’s going to hurt like crazy for a while, but you have to pick yourself up and speak positive things over your life. If you need anybody…. hit me up.

