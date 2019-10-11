Adam Sandler is my guilty pleasure but I’m not sure if I even feel that guilty about it. I love Adam Sandler!!! It was announced this summer that The Weeknd would star alongside him a new crime thriller called Uncut Gems. I’m here for it. Check out the trailer:

It was first said that the movie would be coming to Netflix in December, but reports are now saying it won’t be available until January.

RELATED: The Weeknd Gets Super Moody For “Call Out My Name” Video [NEW VIDEO]

RELATED: WATCH: Adam Sandler’s Daughters Put Their Own Spin On Taylor Swift’s “Lover”

RELATED: Adam Sandler’s Wife on His Kiss With Jennifer Aniston

Adam Sandler, The Weeknd Have A New Movie Coming To Netlfix was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Mallory Posted 5 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: