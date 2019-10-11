Entertainment News
Adam Sandler, The Weeknd Have A New Movie Coming To Netlfix

Adam Sandler is my guilty pleasure but I’m not sure if I even feel that guilty about it. I love Adam Sandler!!! It was announced this summer that The Weeknd would star alongside him a new crime thriller called Uncut Gems. I’m here for it. Check out the trailer:

 

It was first said that the movie would be coming to Netflix in December, but reports are now saying it won’t be available until January.

