So Tom Holland did a thing. He shaved his head! It’s really not a bad look for him but fans were quick to point out that he now looks like everyone except for himself!

Tom Holland now looks like Eleven in Stranger Things S1 pic.twitter.com/LuTlBe8c1u — anna (@beannaliese) October 8, 2019

He also looks Eminem apparently…

Guys I swear Tom Holland looks like Eminem now pic.twitter.com/sd7dThghld — sarah (@sarahr5_) October 8, 2019

Or maybe even JT?

Tom Holland is Justin Timberlake's younger brother. 😍 pic.twitter.com/cQ5zZhxrS4 — spooky JT 🎃 (@TNKidForever) October 8, 2019

Tom Holland Shaved His Head and Now Looks Like Eleven From Stranger Things was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Mallory Posted 16 mins ago

