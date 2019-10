Will Smith is developing a spin-off series based on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Will and his wife, Jada are in charge of developing the new show.

A title, production details or a projected release date are yet to be confirmed.

We are so IN!!! Maybe Jazzy Jeff will make a cameo.

Now This Is A Story All About How Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Got A Spinoff

Posted 5 hours ago

