Lone Star College North Harris Presents: Nick Dear’s “Frankenstein”

I’m on the radio all week from 7PM-midnight, but I also have a huge passion for theater. Please keep me updated on the shows that you have going on at your high school or college so I can come show my support. Before the month is over, I’m planning on checking out Lone Star College North Harris’ production of Nick Dear’s “Frankenstein.” This is the perfect themed-performance for Spooky SZN. It’s running from October 15th-19th @8PM and October 20th @ 2PM. Tickets are available at www.LoneStar.Edu/drama-dept-nharris.htm

To the cast & crew: Break A Leg!

