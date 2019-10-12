Entertainment News
5 Reasons Why Amir Diamond Decided To ‘Come Out’

It’s National Coming Out Day and I’m celebrating all weekend. Come party with me tomorrow night at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. There were a few reasons why I decided to come out to my family in 2012.

  1. I wanted to accept my flaws so no one else could use them against me.
  2. I was tired of fighting the everyday stress of who I was. Trying to hide it from the world was emotionally draining.
  3. I wanted to build a circle that loved every single part of me.
  4. I wanted to find a husband. Lol That’s not possible at all if I’m not comfortable with myself.
  5. I wanted to be an inspiration to children coming up under me who may be afraid of standing in their truth.

Check out this video of a few old guys giving us the run down of what their Coming Out experiences were like.

