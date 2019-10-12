JoJo Re-Introduces Herself As “Joanne” In New Music Video!

I think it’s safe to say that we all can agree on the fact that JoJo is hella underrated. I never viewed that as a bad thing. That’s a compliment!!! I believe that JoJo is going to go down in history as an Icon. She has a talent that has continued to be overlooked time and time again. My prayer is that above all, she knows that she has a gift that is unmatched. We’re rooting for you JoJo Joanne. I am super stoked to hear more new music from you and am anxious to learn more about you and what you’ve been going through.

