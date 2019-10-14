Entertainment News
WATCH: Camila Cabello Perform on 'SNL'

Man, ‘SNL‘ has been on a roll the past few weeks with their musical guests!  First Billie Eilish, then Taylor Swift…now Camila Cabello?!  Camila CRUSHED her performances.  David Harbour of Stranger Things hosted and introduced Cabello.  She first hit the stage to sing “Cry For Me,” with a whole crew of back-up dancers dressed in over the top Victorian clothing.

When she performed her second song, it was much more simple, yet so AMAZING!  I mean, just look at that dress!  Her vocals of “Easy” sounded as stunning as she looked.  (Tell me how this ISN’T about Shawn Mendes, wheeeew!)

 

Actress Kristen Stewart is set to host SNL next week, but no word yet on who the musical guest will be.  Fingers crossed it’s Lizzo! Afterall, she did get referenced in last week’s episode…

WATCH: Camila Cabello Perform on ‘SNL’  was originally published on radionowindy.com

