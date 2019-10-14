Entertainment News
Taylor Swift Blamed For LA Kings’ Losing Streak

We’re really doing this?  We’re really gonna blame Taylor Swift, who has NOTHING to do with hockey, for the LA Kings’ losing streak?  Apparently so.  The NHL team is claiming that a banner hanging in STAPLES Center that reads, “Taylor Swift, Most Sold Out Performances” is causing them to lose. The Kings have now requested the banner be covered up during all their games.  Since the banner went up, after Swifts 16th sold out show at the venue, the Kings have failed to win a playoff series.

The team mascot Bailey, who calls himself “world’s sassiest lion,” even called out Swift on twitter.  He tweeted it on the 13th, though…which all Swifties know is Taylor’s favorite number, so joke’s on you, Bailey!  Your team will forever be CURSED! (Insert evil laugh here)

Really though, this whole thing is hilarious and SO silly!  Like Taylor actually has the team cursed…or does she?!  Read more on the story here.

