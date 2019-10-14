Here’s Everything Streaming On Disney Plus

In an absolute tweet spree on Monday morning, Disney let fans know everything that is coming to their streaming platform this November.

Disney Plus will pretty much be the vault of all things Disney once it launches on November 12th and aside from beloved Marvel and Disney movies such as some of the films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars, a ton of Disney animated classic films, Disney Channel originals and more are coming such as High School Musical, Recess, That’s So Raven and for you super old souls out there, 1965’s The Sound of Music.

It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12. Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWT — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019

Here’s the full list of titles mentioned (and yes, you can use CTRL F or COMMAND F to find your favorite title you’re looking for):

10 Things I Hate About You

101 Dalmatians

101 Dalmatians (1996)

101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure

102 Dalmatians

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

A Bug’s Life

A Goofy Movie

A Kid in King Arthur’s Court

A Ring of Endless Light

Adventures in Babysitting

Adventures of the Gummi Bears

African Cats

Aladdin

Aladdin and the King of Thieves

Alice in Wonderland

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Aliens of the Deep

Alley Cats Strike!

Almost Angels

America’s Heart and Soul

Amphibia

Amy

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Andi Mack

Annie

Ant-Man

Apollo: Missions to the Moon

Atlantis Rising

Atlantis: Milo’s Return

Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Avalon High

Avengers Assemble

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Babes in Toyland

Bad Hair Day

Bambi

Bambi II

Bears

Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast: Belle’s Magical World

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Bedknobs and Broomsticks

Before the Flood

Benji the Hunted

Best Friends Whenever

Big City Greens

Big Hero 6

Big Hero 6: The Series

Bizaardvark

Bizarre Dinosaurs

Blackbeard’s Ghost

Blank Check

Bolt

Bonkers

Born in China

Boy Meets World

Brain Games

Brave

Breaking2

Brink!

Brother Bear

Brother Bear 2

Buffalo’s Dreams

Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp

Cadet Kelly

Camp Nowhere

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Can of Worms

Candleshoe

Captain Marvel

Cars

Cars 2

Cars 3

Casebusters

Cheetah

Chicken Little

Chimpanzee

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers

Cinderella

Cinderella II: Dreams Come True

Cinderella III: A Twist in Time

Cloud 9

College Road Trip

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen

Coop & Cami Ask the World

Cow Belles

Crash & Bernstein

Dadnapped

Dan in Real Life

Darby O’Gill and the Little People

Darkwing Duck

Davy Crockett and the River Pirates

Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Deep Blue

Den Brother

Descendants

Descendants 2

Diana: In Her Own Words

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Dinosaur

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan

Don’t Look Under the Bed

Double Teamed

Doug’s 1st Movie

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER

Dr. Oakley: Yukon Vet

Drain the Oceans

Ducktales

Ducktales: The Movie—Treasure of the Lost Lamp

Dumbo

Dumbo (2019)

Earth Live

Easter Island Unsolved

Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off

Eight Below

Elena of Avalor

Emil and the Detectives

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy

Encore!

Escape to Witch Mountain

Even Stevens

Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity

Fantasia

Fantasia 2000

Fantastic Four

Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes

Fast Layne

Finding Dory

Finding Nemo

First Kid

Flicka

Flight of the Navigator

Flubber

Frank and Ollie

Freaky Friday

Freaky Friday

Freaky Friday

Free Solo

Frenemies

Frozen

Full-Court Miracle

Fun and Fancy Free

Fuzzbucket

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Gargoyles

Geek Charming

Genius

Get a Clue

Giants of the Deep Blue

Girl Meets World

Girl vs. Monster

Go Figure

Going to the Mat

Good Luck Charlie

Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas

Goof Troop

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

Gotta Kick It Up!

Gravity Falls

Great Migrations

Greyfriars Bobby

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy (TV Series)

Gus

Halloweentown

Halloweentown High

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

Handy Manny

Hannah Montana

Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Hatching Pete

Heavyweights

Herbie Goes Bananas

Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo

Herbie Rides Again

Herbie: Fully Loaded

Hercules

Hercules: The Animated Series

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Hocus Pocus

Home on the Range

Honey, I Blew Up the Kid

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

Horse Sense

Hostile Planet

Hounded

How Dogs Got Their Shapes

How to Build a Better Boy

Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Ice Age: The Great Eggscapade

Ice Princess

Inhumans

Inside Out

Inspector Gadget

Inspector Gadget 2

Into the Grand Canyon

Into the Okavango

Invincible

Invisible Sister

Iron Man

Iron Man (TV Series)

Iron Man 3

Iron Man: Armored Adventures

Iron Will

Jack

Jake and the Never Land Pirates

James and the Giant Peach

Jane

Jessie

Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board

Johnny Tsunami

Jonas

Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience

Journey to Shark Eden

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jump In!

Jumping Ship

Jungle 2 Jungle

Jungle Cat

Justin Morgan Had a Horse

Kazaam

Kickin’ It

Kim Possible

Kim Possible (2019)

Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama

Kingdom of the Apes: Battle Lines

Kingdom of the Blue Whale

Kingdom of the White Wolf

Kronk’s New Groove

Lab Rats

Lab Rats: Elite Force

Lady and the Tramp

Lady and the Tramp (2019)

Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure

Legend of the Three Caballeros

Lego Star wars: All-Stars

Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales

Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

Lego Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles

Lemonade Mouth

Leroy & Stitch

Let It Shine

Life Below Zero

Life is Ruff

Life with Mikey

Life-Size 2

Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch

Lilo & Stitch: The Series

Little Einsteins

Lizzie McGuire

Lost Treasures of the Maya

Man Among Cheetahs

Mars: Inside SpaceX

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors

Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe

Marvel’s Hero Project

Mary Poppins

Meet the Deedles

Meet the Robinsons

Melody Time

Mickey and the Roadster Racers

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

Mighty Joe Young

Millions

Milo Murphy’s Law

Minutemen

Miracle

Miracle at Midnight

Miracle in Lane 2

Miracle Landing on the Hudson

Miracle on 34th Street

Mission to the Sun

Moana

Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire

Monkey Kingdom

Monsters University

Monsters, Inc.

Motocrossed

Mr. Boogedy

Mulan

Mulan II

Muppet Babies (2018)

Muppet Treasure Island

Muppets Most Wanted

My Favorite Martian

My Friends Tigger & Pooh

National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets

Newsies

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Noelle

Now You See It…

Old Yeller

Oliver and Company

Once Upon a Mattress

One Day at Disney

One Magic Christmas

Operation Dumbo Drop

Origins: The Journey of Humankind

Out of the Box

Paris to Pittsburgh

Pete’s Dragon

Pete’s Dragon (2016)

Peter Pan

Peter Pan: Return to Never Land

Phantom of the Megaplex

Phil of the Future

Phineas and Ferb

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Piglet’s Big Movie

Pinocchio

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Pixel Perfect

PJ Masks

Planet of the Birds

Pocahontas

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

Pollyanna

Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin

Pooh’s Heffalump Movie

Princess Protection Program

Puppy Dog Pals

Quack Pack

Queen of Katwe

Quints

Ratatouille

Raven’s Home

Read It and Weep

Ready to Run

Recess

Recess: All Growed Down

Recess: School’s Out

Recess: Taking the 5th Grade

Remember the Titans

Return from Witch Mountain

Return to Halloweentown

Return to Oz

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Right on Track

Rip Girls

Robin Hood

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Rookie of the Year

Roving Mars

Ruby Bridges

Sacred Planet

Saludos Amigos

Sammy, the Way-Out Seal

Santa Clause 2

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

Saving Mr. Banks

Science Fair

Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures

Secretariat

Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special

Secrets of Life

Secrets of the King Cobra

Secrets of the Wings

Shake It Up

Sharks of Lost Island

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure

Shipwrecked

Silver Surfer

Sister Act

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Skyrunners

Sleeping Beauty

Smart Guy

Smart House

Snow Dogs

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Snowball Express

Snowglobe

So Weird

Spider-Man (TV Series, 1981)

Spider-Man (TV Series, 2017)

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends

Spider-Man: The Animated Series (1994)

Spider-Man: Unlimited

Spider-Woman

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars Resistance

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (TV Series)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Starstruck

Stepsister From Planet Weird

Stitch! The Movie

Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed

Stuck in the Middle

Stuck in the Suburbs

Sultan and the Rock Star

Super Buddies

Swiss Family Robinson

Swiss Family Robinson (1960)

Sydney to the Max

TaleSpin

Tall Tale: The Unbelievable Adventure

Tangled

Tangled: Before Ever After

Tangled: The Series

Tarzan & Jane

Teacher’s Pet

Teen Beach Movie

Teen Beach Movie 2

Teen Spirit

That Darn Cat (1997)

That Darn Cat!

That’s So Raven

The 12 Dates of Christmas

The Absent-Minded Professor

The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin

The Adventures of Huck Finn

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

The African Lion

The Apple Dumpling Gang

The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again

The Aristocats

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes

The Avengers: United They Stand

The Barefoot Executive

The Bears and I

The BFG

The Biscuit Eater

The Black Cauldron

The Black Hole

The Book of Pooh

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue

The Castaway Cowboy

The Cat from Outer Space

The Cheetah Girls

The Cheetah Girls 2

The Cheetah Girls: One World

The Christmas Star

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

The Color of Friendship

The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes

The Country Bears

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos

The Emperor’s New Groove

The Emperor’s New School

The Even Stevens Movie

The Evermoor Chronicles

The Finest Hours

The Flood

The Fox and the Hound

The Fox and the Hound 2

The Game Plan

The Ghosts of Buxley Hall

The Good Dinosaur

The Great Mouse Detective

The Great Muppet Caper

The Greatest Game Ever Played

The Haunted Mansion

The Huncback of Notre Dame II

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Incredible Dr. Pol

The Incredible Hulk: The Animated Series

The Incredible Journey

The Incredibles

The Jennie Project

The Journey of Natty Gann

The Jungle Book

The Jungle Book 2

The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story

The Kid

The Lion Guard

The Lion King

The Lion King 1½

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride

The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid (TV Series)

The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea

The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning

The Living Desert

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great

The Love Bug

The Luck of the Irish

The Mandalorian

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

The Mighty Ducks: The Animated Series

The Million Dollar Duck

The Mistle-Tones: A Musical

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Muppet Movie

The Muppets (2011)

The Muppets (TV Series, 2016)

The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Other Me

The Pacifier

The Parent Trap

The Parent Trap

The Poof Point

The Prince and the Pauper

The Princess and the Frog

The Princess Diaries

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

The Proud Family Movie

The Reluctant Dragon

The Replacements

The Rescuers

The Rescuers Down Under

The Return of Jafar

The Rocketeer

The Rookie

The Sandlot

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

The Scream Team

The Secret of the Magic Gourd

The Shaggy D.A.

The Shaggy Dog

The Shaggy Dog (2006)

The Sign of Zorro

The Simpsons

The Sound of Music

The Story of Perri

The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men

The Strongest Man in the World

The Suite Life Movie

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody

The Suite Life on Deck

The Swap

The Sword in the Stone

The Thirteenth Year

The Three Caballeros

The Three Musketeers

The Tigger Movie

The Ugly Daschund

The Ultimate Christmas Present

The Vanishing Prairie

The Wild

The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

The Young Black Stallion

Thor: The Dark World

Those Calloways

Three Days

Three Men and a Baby

Three Men and a Little Lady

Thumbelina

Tiger Cruise

Timon & Pumbaa

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron

Tom and Huck

Toy Story

Toy Story 2

Toy Story 3

Trail of the Panda

Treasure Island

Treasure of Matecumbe

Treasure Planet

Tree Climbing Lions

TRON

TRON: Legacy

TRON: Uprising

Tru Confessions

Tuck Everlasting

Turner & Hooch

‘Twas the Night

Twitches

Twitches Too

Ultimate Spider-Man

Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story

Unidentified Flying Oddball

Up, Up and Away

Valiant

Vampirina

Violetta

Waking Sleeping Beauty

Wall-E

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

While You Were Sleeping

Whispers: An Elephant’s Tale

White Fang

White Wilderness

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Wild Yellowstone

Willow

Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise

Wings of Life

Winnie the Pooh (2011)

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Winnie the Pooh: Springtime With Roo

Wizards of Waverly Place

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

Wolverine and the X-Men

World’s Greatest Dogs

Wreck-It Ralph

X-Men: Evolution

X-Men: The Animated Series

You Lucky Dog

You Wish!

Zapped

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century

Zenon: The Zequel

Zenon: Z3

Zombies

Zootopia

