Here’s Everything Streaming On Disney Plus

In an absolute tweet spree on Monday morning, Disney let fans know everything that is coming to their streaming platform this November.
Disney Plus will pretty much be the vault of all things Disney once it launches on November 12th and aside from beloved Marvel and Disney movies such as some of the films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars, a ton of Disney animated classic films, Disney Channel originals and more are coming such as High School Musical, Recess, That’s So Raven and for you super old souls out there, 1965’s The Sound of Music.
Here’s the full list of titles mentioned (and yes, you can use CTRL F or COMMAND F to find your favorite title you’re looking for):
10 Things I Hate About You
101 Dalmatians
101 Dalmatians (1996)
101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure
102 Dalmatians
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
A Bug’s Life
A Goofy Movie
A Kid in King Arthur’s Court
A Ring of Endless Light
Adventures in Babysitting
Adventures of the Gummi Bears
African Cats
Aladdin
Aladdin and the King of Thieves
Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland (2010)
Aliens of the Deep
Alley Cats Strike!
Almost Angels
America’s Heart and Soul
Amphibia
Amy
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Andi Mack
Annie
Ant-Man
Apollo: Missions to the Moon
Atlantis Rising
Atlantis: Milo’s Return
Atlantis: The Lost Empire
Avalon High
Avengers Assemble
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Babes in Toyland
Bad Hair Day
Bambi
Bambi II
Bears
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast: Belle’s Magical World
Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
Bedknobs and Broomsticks
Before the Flood
Benji the Hunted
Best Friends Whenever
Big City Greens
Big Hero 6
Big Hero 6: The Series
Bizaardvark
Bizarre Dinosaurs
Blackbeard’s Ghost
Blank Check
Bolt
Bonkers
Born in China
Boy Meets World
Brain Games
Brave
Breaking2
Brink!
Brother Bear
Brother Bear 2
Buffalo’s Dreams
Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp
Cadet Kelly
Camp Nowhere
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Can of Worms
Candleshoe
Captain Marvel
Cars
Cars 2
Cars 3
Casebusters
Cheetah
Chicken Little
Chimpanzee
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers
Cinderella
Cinderella II: Dreams Come True
Cinderella III: A Twist in Time
Cloud 9
College Road Trip
Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
Coop & Cami Ask the World
Cow Belles
Crash & Bernstein
Dadnapped
Dan in Real Life
Darby O’Gill and the Little People
Darkwing Duck
Davy Crockett and the River Pirates
Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier
Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Deep Blue
Den Brother
Descendants
Descendants 2
Diana: In Her Own Words
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Dinosaur
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings
Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan
Don’t Look Under the Bed
Double Teamed
Doug’s 1st Movie
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER
Dr. Oakley: Yukon Vet
Drain the Oceans
Ducktales
Ducktales: The Movie—Treasure of the Lost Lamp
Dumbo
Dumbo (2019)
Earth Live
Easter Island Unsolved
Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off
Eight Below
Elena of Avalor
Emil and the Detectives
Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy
Encore!
Escape to Witch Mountain
Even Stevens
Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity
Fantasia
Fantasia 2000
Fantastic Four
Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes
Fast Layne
Finding Dory
Finding Nemo
First Kid
Flicka
Flight of the Navigator
Flubber
Frank and Ollie
Freaky Friday
Freaky Friday
Freaky Friday
Free Solo
Frenemies
Frozen
Full-Court Miracle
Fun and Fancy Free
Fuzzbucket
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Gargoyles
Geek Charming
Genius
Get a Clue
Giants of the Deep Blue
Girl Meets World
Girl vs. Monster
Go Figure
Going to the Mat
Good Luck Charlie
Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas
Goof Troop
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted
Gotta Kick It Up!
Gravity Falls
Great Migrations
Greyfriars Bobby
Guardians of the Galaxy
Guardians of the Galaxy (TV Series)
Gus
Halloweentown
Halloweentown High
Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
Handy Manny
Hannah Montana
Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert
Hannah Montana: The Movie
Hatching Pete
Heavyweights
Herbie Goes Bananas
Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo
Herbie Rides Again
Herbie: Fully Loaded
Hercules
Hercules: The Animated Series
High School Musical
High School Musical 2
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Hocus Pocus
Home on the Range
Honey, I Blew Up the Kid
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
Horse Sense
Hostile Planet
Hounded
How Dogs Got Their Shapes
How to Build a Better Boy
Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.
I’ll Be Home For Christmas
Ice Age: The Great Eggscapade
Ice Princess
Inhumans
Inside Out
Inspector Gadget
Inspector Gadget 2
Into the Grand Canyon
Into the Okavango
Invincible
Invisible Sister
Iron Man
Iron Man (TV Series)
Iron Man 3
Iron Man: Armored Adventures
Iron Will
Jack
Jake and the Never Land Pirates
James and the Giant Peach
Jane
Jessie
Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board
Johnny Tsunami
Jonas
Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience
Journey to Shark Eden
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jump In!
Jumping Ship
Jungle 2 Jungle
Jungle Cat
Justin Morgan Had a Horse
Kazaam
Kickin’ It
Kim Possible
Kim Possible (2019)
Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama
Kingdom of the Apes: Battle Lines
Kingdom of the Blue Whale
Kingdom of the White Wolf
Kronk’s New Groove
Lab Rats
Lab Rats: Elite Force
Lady and the Tramp
Lady and the Tramp (2019)
Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure
Legend of the Three Caballeros
Lego Star wars: All-Stars
Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales
Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures
Lego Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles
Lemonade Mouth
Leroy & Stitch
Let It Shine
Life Below Zero
Life is Ruff
Life with Mikey
Life-Size 2
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch
Lilo & Stitch: The Series
Little Einsteins
Lizzie McGuire
Lost Treasures of the Maya
Man Among Cheetahs
Mars: Inside SpaceX
Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors
Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe
Marvel’s Hero Project
Mary Poppins
Meet the Deedles
Meet the Robinsons
Melody Time
Mickey and the Roadster Racers
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
Mighty Joe Young
Millions
Milo Murphy’s Law
Minutemen
Miracle
Miracle at Midnight
Miracle in Lane 2
Miracle Landing on the Hudson
Miracle on 34th Street
Mission to the Sun
Moana
Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire
Monkey Kingdom
Monsters University
Monsters, Inc.
Motocrossed
Mr. Boogedy
Mulan
Mulan II
Muppet Babies (2018)
Muppet Treasure Island
Muppets Most Wanted
My Favorite Martian
My Friends Tigger & Pooh
National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets
Newsies
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Noelle
Now You See It…
Old Yeller
Oliver and Company
Once Upon a Mattress
One Day at Disney
One Magic Christmas
Operation Dumbo Drop
Origins: The Journey of Humankind
Out of the Box
Paris to Pittsburgh
Pete’s Dragon
Pete’s Dragon (2016)
Peter Pan
Peter Pan: Return to Never Land
Phantom of the Megaplex
Phil of the Future
Phineas and Ferb
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
Piglet’s Big Movie
Pinocchio
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Pixel Perfect
PJ Masks
Planet of the Birds
Pocahontas
Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
Pollyanna
Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin
Pooh’s Heffalump Movie
Princess Protection Program
Puppy Dog Pals
Quack Pack
Queen of Katwe
Quints
Ratatouille
Raven’s Home
Read It and Weep
Ready to Run
Recess
Recess: All Growed Down
Recess: School’s Out
Recess: Taking the 5th Grade
Remember the Titans
Return from Witch Mountain
Return to Halloweentown
Return to Oz
Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
Right on Track
Rip Girls
Robin Hood
Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Rookie of the Year
Roving Mars
Ruby Bridges
Sacred Planet
Saludos Amigos
Sammy, the Way-Out Seal
Santa Clause 2
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
Saving Mr. Banks
Science Fair
Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures
Secretariat
Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special
Secrets of Life
Secrets of the King Cobra
Secrets of the Wings
Shake It Up
Sharks of Lost Island
Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
Shipwrecked
Silver Surfer
Sister Act
Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
Skyrunners
Sleeping Beauty
Smart Guy
Smart House
Snow Dogs
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Snowball Express
Snowglobe
So Weird
Spider-Man (TV Series, 1981)
Spider-Man (TV Series, 2017)
Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends
Spider-Man: The Animated Series (1994)
Spider-Man: Unlimited
Spider-Woman
Star Wars Rebels
Star Wars Resistance
Star Wars: A New Hope
Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (TV Series)
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Starstruck
Stepsister From Planet Weird
Stitch! The Movie
Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed
Stuck in the Middle
Stuck in the Suburbs
Sultan and the Rock Star
Super Buddies
Swiss Family Robinson
Swiss Family Robinson (1960)
Sydney to the Max
TaleSpin
Tall Tale: The Unbelievable Adventure
Tangled
Tangled: Before Ever After
Tangled: The Series
Tarzan & Jane
Teacher’s Pet
Teen Beach Movie
Teen Beach Movie 2
Teen Spirit
That Darn Cat (1997)
That Darn Cat!
That’s So Raven
The 12 Dates of Christmas
The Absent-Minded Professor
The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin
The Adventures of Huck Finn
The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
The African Lion
The Apple Dumpling Gang
The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again
The Aristocats
The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes
The Avengers: United They Stand
The Barefoot Executive
The Bears and I
The BFG
The Biscuit Eater
The Black Cauldron
The Black Hole
The Book of Pooh
The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
The Castaway Cowboy
The Cat from Outer Space
The Cheetah Girls
The Cheetah Girls 2
The Cheetah Girls: One World
The Christmas Star
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
The Color of Friendship
The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes
The Country Bears
The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
The Emperor’s New Groove
The Emperor’s New School
The Even Stevens Movie
The Evermoor Chronicles
The Finest Hours
The Flood
The Fox and the Hound
The Fox and the Hound 2
The Game Plan
The Ghosts of Buxley Hall
The Good Dinosaur
The Great Mouse Detective
The Great Muppet Caper
The Greatest Game Ever Played
The Haunted Mansion
The Huncback of Notre Dame II
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
The Incredible Dr. Pol
The Incredible Hulk: The Animated Series
The Incredible Journey
The Incredibles
The Jennie Project
The Journey of Natty Gann
The Jungle Book
The Jungle Book 2
The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story
The Kid
The Lion Guard
The Lion King
The Lion King 1½
The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride
The Little Mermaid
The Little Mermaid (TV Series)
The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea
The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning
The Living Desert
The Lizzie McGuire Movie
The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great
The Love Bug
The Luck of the Irish
The Mandalorian
The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
The Mighty Ducks: The Animated Series
The Million Dollar Duck
The Mistle-Tones: A Musical
The Muppet Christmas Carol
The Muppet Movie
The Muppets (2011)
The Muppets (TV Series, 2016)
The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Other Me
The Pacifier
The Parent Trap
The Parent Trap
The Poof Point
The Prince and the Pauper
The Princess and the Frog
The Princess Diaries
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
The Proud Family Movie
The Reluctant Dragon
The Replacements
The Rescuers
The Rescuers Down Under
The Return of Jafar
The Rocketeer
The Rookie
The Sandlot
The Santa Clause
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
The Scream Team
The Secret of the Magic Gourd
The Shaggy D.A.
The Shaggy Dog
The Shaggy Dog (2006)
The Sign of Zorro
The Simpsons
The Sound of Music
The Story of Perri
The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men
The Strongest Man in the World
The Suite Life Movie
The Suite Life of Zack & Cody
The Suite Life on Deck
The Swap
The Sword in the Stone
The Thirteenth Year
The Three Caballeros
The Three Musketeers
The Tigger Movie
The Ugly Daschund
The Ultimate Christmas Present
The Vanishing Prairie
The Wild
The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
The Young Black Stallion
Thor: The Dark World
Those Calloways
Three Days
Three Men and a Baby
Three Men and a Little Lady
Thumbelina
Tiger Cruise
Timon & Pumbaa
Tinker Bell
Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron
Tom and Huck
Toy Story
Toy Story 2
Toy Story 3
Trail of the Panda
Treasure Island
Treasure of Matecumbe
Treasure Planet
Tree Climbing Lions
TRON
TRON: Legacy
TRON: Uprising
Tru Confessions
Tuck Everlasting
Turner & Hooch
‘Twas the Night
Twitches
Twitches Too
Ultimate Spider-Man
Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story
Unidentified Flying Oddball
Up, Up and Away
Valiant
Vampirina
Violetta
Waking Sleeping Beauty
Wall-E
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
While You Were Sleeping
Whispers: An Elephant’s Tale
White Fang
White Wilderness
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Wild Yellowstone
Willow
Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise
Wings of Life
Winnie the Pooh (2011)
Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
Winnie the Pooh: Springtime With Roo
Wizards of Waverly Place
Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
Wolverine and the X-Men
World’s Greatest Dogs
Wreck-It Ralph
X-Men: Evolution
X-Men: The Animated Series
You Lucky Dog
You Wish!
Zapped
Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century
Zenon: The Zequel
Zenon: Z3
Zombies
Zootopia
