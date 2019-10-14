Texans Win! Where You Can Get Freebies Today!

The Texans won! Now it’s time to cash in on all those freebies!

Papa John’s: Use promo code TEXANS for 50% off your order. valid the day after the Texans win only.

Jack In The Box: Free Jumbo Jack with a drink purchase. Valid the day after the Texans score two touchdowns.

Palais Royal: $20 off a purchase of $50 or more when you say “Go Texans” the day after they win. Use promo code GO TEXANS online.

Mattress Firm: 40% off the Texans mattress line and 20% off all other items when you say the phrase “TEXANS WIN” valid two days after the Texans win.

via Texans

