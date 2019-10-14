H-Town
HomeH-Town

Win $100K And A Ford Truck From JJ Watt

JJ Watt...T-1000

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty Images-Taylor Hill

We all know JJ Watt is a already a perfect human, but of course just when we thought he couldn’t get any better, he leveled up!

Through his foundation, The Justin J Watt Foundation, he is giving you a chance to win $100K and a brand new Ford F-150 Raptor, all while helping children as well!

Click HERE to enter!

via ABC13

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande, Normani & More Team Up For…
 22 mins ago
10.14.19
Taylor Swift Blamed For LA Kings’ Losing Streak
 5 hours ago
10.14.19
Avengers: Endgame
Here’s Everything Streaming On Disney Plus
 6 hours ago
10.14.19
WATCH: Camila Cabello Perform on ‘SNL’
 10 hours ago
10.14.19
Taylor Swift Announces Upcoming Tiny Desk Concert
 1 day ago
10.13.19
Jojo
JoJo Re-Introduces Herself As “Joanne” In New Music…
 3 days ago
10.11.19
Amir Diamond
5 Reasons Why Amir Diamond Decided To ‘Come…
 3 days ago
10.11.19
A composite of a church in England.
Lone Star College North Harris Presents: Nick Dear’s…
 3 days ago
10.11.19
Tom Holland Shaved His Head and Now Looks…
 3 days ago
10.11.19
Adam Sandler, The Weeknd Have A New Movie…
 3 days ago
10.11.19
'Dunkirk' World Premiere - Arrivals
WATCH: Harry Styles ‘Lights Up’ Video
 4 days ago
10.11.19
74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show
Lewis Capaldi Cries Out For “Someone You Loved”…
 4 days ago
10.11.19
Astros victory
Astros Beat Tampa Bay Rays & Advance To…
 4 days ago
10.10.19
2015 American Music Awards - Red Carpet
Demi Lovato Mourns & Offers Advice To Those…
 4 days ago
10.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close