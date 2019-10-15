Entertainment News
Ariana Grande, Normani & More Team Up For “Charlie’s Angels” Album

Ariana Grande

Source: Republic Records

Christmas is coming early! On November 1st, we’re getting new music from Ariana Grande and a bunch of ladies that we love! I’m most excited about the track with Nicki Minaj and Houston’s own Normani.
Here’s how Ari described the project (via Instagram):
“The charlie’s angels soundtrack is available for preorder now ! 👼🏼🖤 excited and honored to have so many phenomenal, bad ass mf women involved in this incredibly special project. we’re all so excited for you to hear this poppy, mildly trappy at times, action filled, dream of a soundtrack. these songs are so right for this film! this has been such a unique and exciting experience for me and i’m so excited to see it and scream whenever i hear all my friends’ voices. the time is almost here @awsuki @ilya_music ! thank u for having me along on this ride!”

