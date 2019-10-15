This New “Cinderella” Remake With Camila Cabello Is Star Studded!

SONY is getting it right! Often times, I question who’s head of the casting department when I see the list of stars on board for classic live-action remakes. So far…. I love everything that I’m hearing. Now, I’m not the biggest fan of Camila Cabello, but I think she’s a perfect person to play the lead role of Cinderella. I also was very pleased when I heard that Billy Porter signed on to be the Fairy Godmother. I come from the world of theater and am all about directors and movie studios who have the guts not to type cast actors. Go against the grain! Broadway Legend Idina Menzel is expected to round out the cast as Cabello’s evil stepmother. This is gonna be gooooood. The film is scheduled to hit theaters February 5, 2021. I’m ready!!!

