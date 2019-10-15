Houston’s Simone Biles Becomes Most Decorated Gymnast IN THE WORLD!!!

This is definitely the year for Houston, Texas!!! We are on the tips of everybody’s tongues and it’s all for great things. Megan Thee Stallion helped us have a Hot Boy & Hot Girl Summer, Lizzo had us feelin’ comfy in all of our curves and Simone Biles just became the world’s most decorated gymnast. Am I dreaming right now? When one of us makes it, we all make it! I’m so proud of my city. And we ain’t stopping no time soon. Astros, let’s #TakeItback. That World Series trophy has our name on it.

