Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Houston’s Simone Biles Becomes Most Decorated Gymnast IN THE WORLD!!!

Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 4

Source: Lars Baron / Getty

This is definitely the year for Houston, Texas!!! We are on the tips of everybody’s tongues and it’s all for great things. Megan Thee Stallion helped us have a Hot Boy & Hot Girl Summer, Lizzo had us feelin’ comfy in all of our curves and Simone Biles just became the world’s most decorated gymnast. Am I dreaming right now? When one of us makes it, we all make it! I’m so proud of my city. And we ain’t stopping no time soon. Astros, let’s #TakeItback. That World Series trophy has our name on it.

Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X & More!
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
12 photos
Gymnast , Houston , olympics , Simone Biles

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 4
Houston’s Simone Biles Becomes Most Decorated Gymnast IN…
 2 hours ago
10.14.19
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Magenta Carpet
This New “Cinderella” Remake With Camila Cabello Is…
 3 hours ago
10.14.19
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande, Normani & More Team Up For…
 3 hours ago
10.14.19
Taylor Swift Blamed For LA Kings’ Losing Streak
 9 hours ago
10.14.19
Avengers: Endgame
Here’s Everything Streaming On Disney Plus
 9 hours ago
10.14.19
WATCH: Camila Cabello Perform on ‘SNL’
 13 hours ago
10.14.19
Taylor Swift Announces Upcoming Tiny Desk Concert
 1 day ago
10.13.19
Jojo
JoJo Re-Introduces Herself As “Joanne” In New Music…
 3 days ago
10.11.19
Amir Diamond
5 Reasons Why Amir Diamond Decided To ‘Come…
 3 days ago
10.11.19
A composite of a church in England.
Lone Star College North Harris Presents: Nick Dear’s…
 3 days ago
10.11.19
Tom Holland Shaved His Head and Now Looks…
 3 days ago
10.11.19
Adam Sandler, The Weeknd Have A New Movie…
 4 days ago
10.11.19
'Dunkirk' World Premiere - Arrivals
WATCH: Harry Styles ‘Lights Up’ Video
 4 days ago
10.11.19
74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show
Lewis Capaldi Cries Out For “Someone You Loved”…
 4 days ago
10.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close