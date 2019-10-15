The first official trailer for the upcoming Dolittle movie has been released! Have you seen the cast list?! Selena Gomez is voicing Betsy the giraffe. Other stars to voice animals include: Tom Holland, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani and more. Of course Robert Downey Jr. is set to play Dr. John Dolittle. Check out the trailer below.

The film is set to hit theaters January 17th, 2020.

WATCH: Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and More in ‘Dolittle’ Trailer was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules Posted 3 hours ago

