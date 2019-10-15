WATCH: Justin Timberlake Talks Collabs With Lizzo, SZA & Meek Mill

When does this man sleep?! Justin Timberlake is back at again, and not only is he in the studio writing and producing with some of our favorite artists, he is doing it all from a brand new recording studio in partnership with Levi’s.

If you remember, we first learned about his collaboration with Lizzo when he posted this video back in August.

View this post on Instagram Lizzo flames, brb A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Aug 15, 2019 at 2:25pm PDT

Since there, he spoke with Entertainment Tonight about what we can expect!

His lips are still pretty sealed about release dates, considering his track record, I’m sure it will be nothing but hits!

Also On Radio Now 92.1: