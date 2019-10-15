Entertainment News
WATCH: Justin Timberlake Talks Collabs With Lizzo, SZA & Meek Mill

Bravado x Justin Timberlake Man Of The Woods Pop-Up Experience

Source: Griffin Lipson at BFA.com / Griffin Lipson at BFA.com

When does this man sleep?! Justin Timberlake is back at again, and not only is he in the studio writing and producing with some of our favorite artists, he is doing it all from a brand new recording studio in partnership with Levi’s.

If you remember, we first learned about his collaboration with Lizzo when he posted this video back in August.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Lizzo flames, brb

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

Since there, he spoke with Entertainment Tonight about what we can expect!

His lips are still pretty sealed about release dates, considering his track record, I’m sure it will be nothing but hits!

