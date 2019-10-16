Chance The Rapper To Do Double Duty For SNL’s Halloween Episode!

It’s official! Chance the Rapper is both the host and musical guest for Saturday Night Live’s Halloween episode this year. It all happens next weekend (Saturday, October 26th). The news comes from @NBCSNL on instagram:

I love how Chance is all about Love, God & Positive Energy. He also has enjoys doing stand up comedy… despite the fact that people threw tomatoes at him earlier this year. Lol

Call me corny, but I happened to like that little segment. I’m setting my DVR to make his appearance on SNL a priority.

Check out Chance’s new video for “We Go High” from his debut album “The Big Day” here:

