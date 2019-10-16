“Inside The Actors Studio” Returns To TV! [VIDEO]

Theater is my first love. I’ve been in over 30 productions. Some of my favorite roles include Scarecrow in “The Wiz,” Romeo in “Romeo & Juliet” & Buddy Layman in “The Diviners.”

Here’s a clip of a show I starred in earlier this year called “For Colored Boyz:”

As you can see, I am very passionate about the arts and love learning about other successful actors & actresses. I’m anxious to hear the stories from legends like Kelsey Grammer, Alfre Woodard, Jane Lynch & Henry Winkler.

Catch new episodes of “Inside the Actors Studio” Sunday nights at 9PM on the Ovation network.

