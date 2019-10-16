Bebe Rexha’s “You Can’t Stop The Girl” Is A New Female Anthem [Video]

I really rock with Bebe Rexha. I hate the fact that a lot of times she makes the news because of her weight. That should not be a topic of conversation. Homegirl makes good music and has a pretty cool personality. I’m glad that she speaks up when people try to criticize her curves. You are beautiful the way you are, ‘Be. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Rexha just dropped the music video for “You Can’t Stop The Girl” which could be the theme song for any woman who has faced adversity. You’ll be able to hear it when you check out Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil this weekend.

