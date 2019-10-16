Watch Taylor Swift Perform On NPR’s Tiny Desk [VIDEO]

Okay, you knew it was happening and still, Taylor Swift‘s Tiny Desk Concert blew us away! About 300-plus NPR employees and guests filled the Tiny Desk studio and Taylor reacted with glee.

“Wow! This is a lot of people in a tiny office!” she said. “I love it!” As far as the reason behind her own Tiny Desk Concert? She made it clear: “I just decided to take this as an opportunity to show you guys how the songs sounded when I first wrote them.”

Stripped down and in pure solo mode, Taylor started off with “The Man” from 2019’s Lover then got on the piano and performed the title track to her recently released smash album. If that wasn’t enough, she performed “Death by a Thousand Cuts” with her guitar and asked a question that in her eyes has haunted her entire career: “What will you do if you ever get happy?” Continue to make great songs, duh!=

Plus, even though there’s usually a three-song maximum for Tiny Desk concerts, Taylor dropped in “All Too Well” from 2012’s Red as well, a track of Swiftie legend!

Take your morning in the right direction and watch Taylor’s Tiny Desk concert here.

