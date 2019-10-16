Demi Lovato Honors Late Friend With New Tattoo [PHOTO]

Demi Lovato mourned the loss of her close friend Thomas last week and to honor him, she chose the perfect way to do so – a brand new tattoo.

The star shared an image of the new ink along with a sweet message. “A T for Tommy. RIP you special angel,” she captioned. “Love you forever @sirtruss thank you for the ink @rafael_valdez.. it’s beautiful and I’m so grateful for this”

See the new tattoo for Demi below.

Lovato mourned the loss of Thomas via her Instagram stories last week, revealing that he had been struggling with addiction before his untimely death.

“Devastated. Please hold your loved ones tight,” Lovato wrote next to a black-and-white photo of Thomas. “Tell them they are special and that you love them. Make sure they know it. RIP to my boo.”

“Addiction is no joke,” she said in a follow-up story. “Heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease. I’m crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss. If you or someone you know is struggling please know it’s okay to ask for help.”

Lovato has been more than open with her addiction struggles, especially over the past year. She was hospitalized for an alleged overdose last year and subsequently went to rehab.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote at the time. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

