Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Demi Lovato Honors Late Friend With New Tattoo [PHOTO]

Demi Lovato performs at London's O2 Arena

Source: JRP/WENN / WENN

Demi Lovato mourned the loss of her close friend Thomas last week and to honor him, she chose the perfect way to do so – a brand new tattoo.

The star shared an image of the new ink along with a sweet message. “A T for Tommy. RIP you special angel,” she captioned. “Love you forever @sirtruss  thank you for the ink @rafael_valdez.. it’s beautiful and I’m so grateful for this”

See the new tattoo for Demi below.

Lovato mourned the loss of Thomas via her Instagram stories last week, revealing that he had been struggling with addiction before his untimely death.

“Devastated. Please hold your loved ones tight,” Lovato wrote next to a black-and-white photo of Thomas. “Tell them they are special and that you love them. Make sure they know it. RIP to my boo.”

“Addiction is no joke,” she said in a follow-up story. “Heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease. I’m crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss. If you or someone you know is struggling please know it’s okay to ask for help.”

Lovato has been more than open with her addiction struggles, especially over the past year. She was hospitalized for an alleged overdose last year and subsequently went to rehab.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote at the time. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato Was The Most Googled Person Of 2018

RELATED: This Doc Will Help You Understand The Extent Of Demi Lovato’s Battle With Addiction

demi lovato

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Demi Lovato performs at London's O2 Arena
Demi Lovato Honors Late Friend With New Tattoo…
 4 hours ago
10.16.19
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Watch Taylor Swift Perform On NPR’s Tiny Desk…
 7 hours ago
10.16.19
Bebe Rexha and Amir Diamond
Bebe Rexha’s “You Can’t Stop The Girl” Is…
 17 hours ago
10.15.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
“Inside The Actors Studio” Returns To TV! [VIDEO]
 18 hours ago
10.15.19
Family Matters
Chance The Rapper To Do Double Duty For…
 19 hours ago
10.15.19
Bravado x Justin Timberlake Man Of The Woods Pop-Up Experience
WATCH: Justin Timberlake Talks Collabs With Lizzo, SZA…
 22 hours ago
10.15.19
WATCH: Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and More in…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
People are NOT Happy With This Former Bachelorette…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 4
Houston’s Simone Biles Becomes Most Decorated Gymnast IN…
 2 days ago
10.14.19
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Magenta Carpet
This New “Cinderella” Remake With Camila Cabello Is…
 2 days ago
10.14.19
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande, Normani & More Team Up For…
 2 days ago
10.14.19
Taylor Swift Blamed For LA Kings’ Losing Streak
 2 days ago
10.14.19
Avengers: Endgame
Here’s Everything Streaming On Disney Plus
 2 days ago
10.14.19
WATCH: Camila Cabello Perform on ‘SNL’
 2 days ago
10.14.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close