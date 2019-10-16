H-Town
Astros Fan Arrested For Allegedly Slapping Yankees Fan During ALCS

Wait … we know Astros fans and Yankees fans don’t take too kindly to one another in the postseason but this might take the cake.

According to authorities, a local man was arrested and charged with assault as he stands accused by authorities of slapping a New York Yankees fan during game two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Sunday. The Astros won the game of course (and they won Game 3 too) but still — assault? For slapping somebody?

73-year-old James Dinkins was arrested on the misdemeanor charge after police say he slapped the Yankees fan in the back of the head during Sunday’s game. What was the Yankees fan’s crime? Rooting for the Yankees apparently. Court records show that the former justice of the peace is currently free on $100 bond.

Harris County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Nathan Beedle called the allegations against Dinkins “troubling,” saying that Houston prides itself on “hospitality, sportsmanship, and welcoming anyone from anywhere.”

Game 4 of the American League Championship Series is scheduled for later today.

PHOTO CREDIT: Harris County District Attorney’s Office

Astros Fan Arrested For Allegedly Slapping Yankees Fan During ALCS  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

