The Addams Family Is Getting A Sequel In 2021

Addams Family poster

Barely than two weeks after The Addams Family outdid expectations and scored $30 million at the box-office, an untitled sequel has been announced for 2021!

Details are currently slim but we do have a release date for the second animated Addams Family film and it’s going to arrive in theaters on October 22, 2021.

The latest film features the voice talents of Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron, along with Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, and Bette Midler. Oh, and Snoop Dogg as Cousin It.

Did you go see the latest Addams Family movie with your family? Let us know your thoughts!

